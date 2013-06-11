With Xbox One Deal, Twitch Becomes SportCenter For Video Game MVPs

It’s 10:30 on a Sunday night, and Andy Dinh is sitting at home playing the PC game League of Legends. The 21-year-old from San Jose briefly detaches his fingers from the keyboard to swig from a can of Red Bull. “Oh my god, dude, I think I’m about to die,” he mutters.

He’s the only one in the room, but 18,477 people are watching Dinh play. He is streaming his voice and what he sees on his computer monitor via the live video site Twitch. Increasingly becoming the ESPN of videogames, Twitch is the place where gamers go if they want to witness the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. There are 600,000 “broadcasters” streaming their game footage on the site, and Dinh and 4,500* others are enrolled in a partners program, which grants them a cut from ads and subscriptions. And that number is about to grow exponentially: Microsoft announced at their press conference yesterday that the ability to easily stream game footage to Twitch was being incorporated directly into the hardware of the new Xbox One console. That could bring millions of new ‘casters to the service.

Xbox One

Twitch will be ubiquitous at the E3 trade show this week. Along with live streaming most of the events, Twitch will be trying to convince developers to take advantage of its updated software development kit to weave Twitch features directly into games. For instance, developers can use new APIs to track what players are doing in the game, pinpointing the most dramatic moments, and condense the video stream into a succinct SportsCenter-style highlights reel after the session is completed.

The company will also be making new ad deals with publishers and manufacturers. Last week, Twitch announced that it would no longer sell its ad inventory via CBS Interactive, relying instead on an internal sales team. The company’s major rival, Machinima, distributes the bulk of its content via YouTube, which means it surrenders a significant percentage of ad revenue to Google.

Twitch TV Live play of Street Fighter IV – Arcade; 2,000+ Live Viewers

Twitch began as part of the streaming video platform Justin.tv, and became so popular that it was spun off in May of 2011. Its growth since then has been meteoric. Twitch raised $15 million in Series B funding last September on the strength of its 20 million unique viewers. (That has since climbed to 35 million uniques.)

Twitch’s head of Business Development Brooke Van Dusen doesn’t shy away from comparing its rise to that of Netflix’s streaming service, launched in 2007. “Last June, Reed Hastings was boasting about how Netflix was streaming a billion hours of video a month for the first time,” says Van Dusen. “We streamed 9 billion minutes of video last month, and we just launched two years ago.” Viewing duration is also approaching Netflix levels–average view time on Twitch is 90 minutes a day.

The audience is there to watch players like Dinh, a professional gamer who competes under the moniker Reginald. Fans tune in to his channel on Twitch to study the nuances of his aggressive play style, or to just bask in the glow of a League of Legends superstar. They’re firing off a dozen or so comments per second in the accompanying live chat channel. (“Reginal i wanna let you know that i ahve the most respect for you as a player,” gushes commenter paribaca.)