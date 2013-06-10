Microsoft Recovers Lumia 920 Lost On A Bus

Microsoft has retrieved a lost Lumia 920 smartphone bearing a prototype load of Windows Phone from an unsuspecting second-hand buyer. It turns out the phone purchased by Jeremiah Wong had been dropped on a bus and then sold, and Microsoft really wanted it back. Before they got it back, though, Wong shared some details about the phone, which reveal a little about the future of Microsoft’s mobile platform.

The Windows Phone build on the phone is understood to relate to next year’s update to the OS, codenamed “Blue.” It had some new improvements, like better multitasking and a new notifications center.

Apple found itself in a similar situation a few years ago when an employee lost a prototype iPhone 4 in a bar. The device was eventually bought by Gizmodo, which published details on the upcoming device. While that case led to a complex legal affair, Microsoft simply remote-disconnected their Lumia phone and offered to replace the unit for Wong.