Why Do We Think We Don’t Sleep Enough?

If sleep is the new sex, as some have suggested , Americans might be surprised to find out just how randy the country has become.

In a few weeks, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release a study called the American Time Use Survey (ATUS). This study, done annually, tracks how 12,000 Americans spend their time. The 2012 figures showed that the average American gets 8.71 hours of sleep on a given day. That’s 8.45 hours on weekdays and 9.35 hours on weekends. To be sure, those averages include college students and retirees. But with 12,000 people, the ATUS can report by demographic groups. Its researchers find that even working parents of kids under age 6 average more than 8 hours (8.18 for men; 8.37 for women).

Many surveys ask people how much they do something on a ‘typical’ day. But what is a typical day?

So how do these somnolent findings–which will be similar in 2013–square with perceptions? A recent poll by Harris Interactive found that 83% of Americans say they do not consistently get a good night’s sleep. A recent National Sleep Foundation poll claimed Americans sleep 6 hours and 51 minutes on work nights, and 7 hours and 37 minutes on non-workdays.

One answer is that people’s perceptions of time and how we spend it are fuzzy–something to keep in mind when looking at any survey or poll.

Rachel Krantz-Kent, an economist with the American Time Use Survey, notes that her study has a different methodology from most sleep surveys. For starters, the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t ask respondents about a particular activity, the way a survey on sleep, or work, or commuting might. Her researchers listen as respondents describe all their activities on the previous day, sequentially, from 4 a.m. to 4 a.m. “That forces everybody to fit their behavior into a 24-hour day,” Krantz-Kent says. If you ask people to estimate how much time they devote to activities, “I think you’ll find that sums to more than 24 hours a day.”

Plus, she notes, many surveys ask people how much they do something on a “typical” day. But what is a typical day? Most people have “no idea,” Krantz-Kent says. Was it the lousy night you had two nights ago? Or the much better one that preceded that? The ATUS asks respondents about yesterday. While yesterday might not be typical for one person, it won’t, over the hundreds of days the survey is done, be atypical for Americans as a whole.

The ATUS is also designed to “minimize social desirability bias,” says Krantz-Kent. If you ask about specific activities–how much time do you spend reading to your children?–“people might feel that they need to reply a certain way.”