6 Ways To Secretly Sabotage Your Job Interview

We know that a job interview is a lot like a date –and like that other courting process, initial excitement can wear off quickly, leaving you feeling like one George Oscar Bluth, Jr. :

But how can you know if you’ve arrested your career development? LearnVest editor Carrie Sloan has a few ideas:

Consciously or not, hiring managers average out their ratings of applicants over the course of the day–so you want to be the first one in.

“Talking over your interviewer is the biggest mistake that interview candidates don’t realize they’re making,” career development coach Stacey Hawley tells LearnVest.

Interview jitters cause the un-gift of gab, she says, leading candidates to talk over their interviewers. That nervousness nips any chance of active listening, making for a boring, one-sided conversation–the kind that doesn’t lead to the interviewer investing in you.

No one wants to hear how much your last job sucked. But if you are going to criticize your last gig, sketch out the organizational roadblocks that led to dysfunction–as we’ve noted before–rather than carping about how much you hated your boss.

The cover letter primes the interview. Hawley, the career coach, says that a cover letter should link your stellar work history to the potential gig and show how much you know about the company and how you can enhance it–without, we may add, being a boilerplate career recap or weirdly direct confessional.