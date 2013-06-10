The Best Of Apple’s WWDC Keynote: iOS 7 Overhaul, OS X Mavericks, MacBook Air, And Mac Pro

Apple’s annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco offered a peek at a new desktop operating system, OS X Mavericks, , iOS 7, an updated MacBook Air laptop, and a professional workstation in the form of a 9.9-inch cylinder . Here’s a quick-start guide to what everyone is talking about.





The Best: A complete redesign of your iPhone experience. Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi calls it “the most significant iOS update since the original iPhone.” And one man’s signature is all over the flatter, clutter-free design: Jony Ive. Who said in a press release:

“There is a profound and enduring beauty in simplicity, in clarity, in efficiency. True simplicity is derived from so much more than just the absence of clutter and ornamentation–it’s about bringing order to complexity.”

The style changes are evident everywhere, from the moment you see the updated home screen icons. Along with the new look and feel comes a slew of enhancements to everyday apps. People are cooing over notification sync, for example, which allows you to dismiss a message across all your devices. Others are wowed by AirDrop, which enables peer-to-peer wireless content sharing with nearby contacts. Siri now comes in a male voice, and you can ask him or her to tell you what’s happening on Twitter. The camera app offers real-time photo effects, and allows you to switch between video, photo, square, and panorama modes with a swipe. A “Today” feature in the updated Notification Center offers an at-a-glance view of your upcoming schedule, weather, and traffic conditions. And there’s a “Control Center” with quick access to oft-used apps and features such as Airplane Mode, screen brightness, and even a built-in flashlight.

Read more about iOS 7’s new design, which is due in the fall.

The Rest: Safari Mobile Browser. The effect of the design changes are perhaps most evident in the Safari mobile browser. Along with full-screen browsing (goodbye to the signal strength icon up top and the back button at the bottom), the search tool is reconfigured to give one-button access to your favorite sites. You can open an unlimited number of windows (instead of just 8) and they can be browsed like a box of index cards.

Yes, Apple introduced a streaming radio service, iTunes Radio, as expected. It’s built into iTunes, and offers nothing particularly new or interesting that you don’t already get from Pandora, Spotify, or Rdio. Except maybe a small integration with Twitter Music.





The Best: 12 hours of battery life. You won’t find many people complaining about their MacBook Air laptop–it’s an excellent machine. Today’s upgrade is overdue, and adds improved battery life, faster processors, better wireless performance, and support for dual displays. The 11-inch model, which offers a 1.3 GHz processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of flash storage, starts at $999. The 13-inch model, with the same specs, starts at $1,099, but can be boosted to include a 1.7 GHz processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of flash storage.