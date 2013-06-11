Why You Should Tweet Your Way Into A Career-Changing Mentor’s Heart

When Heather Whaling stood on stage at the Ohio Growth Summit last week, she spoke about the importance of having a great mentor who inspires and guides you as you grow your business. For the public relations entrepreneur, who runs a boutique agency called Geben Communication , there is one person who gives her invaluable advice on a daily basis. That person, however, might be hard-pressed to recall Whaling’s name. That’s because they’ve never met, never discussed the mentorship, and never exchanged much more than a few fleeting characters in the Twittersphere.

While it’s easy to dismiss this relationship as nothing more than the admirer and the admired, the reality is that for many business professionals a virtual mentorship is as close as some people will ever get to meeting their professional heroes. In Meredith C. Fineman’s recent post on how to “Feed Your Career Octopus,” she shares some excellent advice on how to find and keep awesome (face-to-face) mentors. The problem is, as more people work remotely, job-hop from gig to gig, and dive into careers that never existed 10 years ago, the mentorship “dating” climate has cooled, and it requires new tactics. There’s a good chance you can’t relate to the executive in the office next door or the professor from your old college, so the next best place to find a mentor just might be on–brace yourself–Twitter.

“It’s so easy now to strike up a conversation and, over time, build a meaningful relationship 140 characters at a time,” says Whaling. “Eventually, you may want to move that relationship beyond just Twitter if possible, but I don’t think that’s a requirement. You can learn a lot by identifying people who seem to share your worldview and just following their speaking, writing, and activities online.”

Three Advantages of Virtual Mentors on Twitter

1. They Can’t Say No

It can be disheartening to email someone you admire, with a long list of compliments, who doesn’t email you back. However, let’s face it, a lot of people are just too busy to take on the role of mentoring someone–especially someone they don’t know well. “‘Mentor’ feels like very big shoes to fill,” writes Fineman. “I’ve been on the other side, and it can feel like a lot of pressure and give you the opposite result–the person might feel overwhelmed.” While there’s no harm trying to email your dream mentor, consider actively following a few of your favorite people on Twitter as they post their business experiences. Spend time sharing and commenting on what they have to say, and it could be the start of a beautiful virtual mentorship.

2. They Can’t Dump You