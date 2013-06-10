Apple’s WWDC: What To Expect





Apple’s influential design chief Jony Ive is now in charge of the look and feel of iOS 7, the next software to run on hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads. Rumors over the previous several months have suggested Apple, under Ive, has been throwing a huge amount of time and effort into remaking iOS 7 to remove the realistic graphical look commonly referred to as skeuomorphism. Brand-new rumors from 9to5Mac.com suggest the look is very “flat” and elegant indeed–much more Ive-like.

Meanwhile John Gruber, an Apple commenter who is known for his accurate predictions, has said that he’s heard maybe “all the leaks are wrong” and that iOS 7 is going to have some “polarizing” features. Separate leaks suggest that there will be much more flexibility for developers and users in iOS7 and maybe even better integration with third-party apps like Flickr for photos and Vimeo for video.

Siri, it is hoped, will get much cleverer and more accessible to app developers.





OS X, Apple’s mainstream computing operating system, is more of a mystery than iOS. We know Apple is likely to tease OS X 10.9, and we know it’ll be named after a big cat–10.8 is called “Mountain Lion”–but we don’t know what cat, nor exactly what upgrades Apple has planned. There aren’t many big cat names left…but “Clouded Leopard” has a timely ring.

The theories are that just as it has done before, Apple will bring more of the functions and design thinking into OS X from its mobile iOS platform. One of the big hopes is that Siri, Apple’s chatty assistant, will arrive on Macs. iOS 7 perhaps also uses clever app switching and multitasking that means processes running in the background don’t consumer so much power–both these features could boost the Mac experience because they’d increase portable-battery life.





Apple signed a deal with Sony Music late last week, so it’s said to have all top three record labels aboard for a streaming music system inside iTunes. The media has already dubbed it “iRadio” and is very much expecting it to make an appearance at WWDC. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times all but confirmed this would be revealed today, in last-minute stories last night.