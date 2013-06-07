Obama: We Need A List Of Overseas Targets For Cyberattacks

A top secret presidential policy directive published by The Guardian appears to show President Obama asking for offensive overseas targets, as part of a potential cyber war .

Cabinet departments including State, Department, and Treasury were included in the order, which was mainly directed at intelligence agencies. According to reporters Glenn Greenwald and Ewen MacAskill, the document requests overseas targets, and notes that in emergencies the United Sates may conduct domestic cyberattack actions.

The document was leaked at a curious time–President Obama is currently meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss Chinese cyberattacks against American targets. To say the least, it’s an interesting coincidence.