The Return of the Twinkie, As Imagined By Branding Experts

Twinkies return to shelves this summer , thanks to a pair of private equity firms that bought the brand after Hostess went bankrupt last year. Branding experts serve up three ways to reintroduce the classic, notorious snack:





“Everyone’s become a label leader; everyone’s rushing to his kale salad. I actually think it would be a mistake for Twinkies to make any claim that it has any redeeming health characteristics.”

–Chris Raih, founder, Zambezi Agency





“It’s rare when a brand that’s been around for years goes away, so they can have fun with how they roll it back out. Maybe they’re available in only one city. Think about Krispy Kreme.”

–Reid Holmes, EVP, Campbell Mithun





“Maybe Twinkies becomes the brand that tries to save all those generational experiences, from Silly Putty and Slinky to the five-and-dime and soda shop. It’d be a shame for a generation not to know those things.”

–Susan Credle, CCO, Leo Burnett U.S.A