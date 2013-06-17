The Eco-Friendly Car Americans Can’t Buy

For eco-conscious drivers not ready to take a Tesla-style electric leap, the big news this August is Volkswagen‘s Golf TDI BlueMotion. At 106 mpg, it’s an even more eco-friendly version of the Golf TDI–but it isn’t sold in America. VW sees more potential in Europe, where gas prices are double those in America, because consumers are more willing to pay up front for efficiency. In the U.S., where eco-car manufacturing is still in its infancy, its draw is limited. So should VW make the effort to bring it over? Other carmakers’ eco-sales aren’t always encouraging.