How Do You Deal With A Sucky Job?

Good people get into bad situations. Over at Hacker News, a storm of insight is abrewing over the travails of a pseudonymed engineer who’s gotten mired in a toxic organization.

How toxic? Leadership has made bad decisions; any efforts of change are met with waves of opposition. From what the poster says, it’s time to leave.

“I have lost confidence in our leads, business or otherwise. It seems that severe lack of competence is to blame on both sides. It is vented in boardrooms albeit politely and it’s probably even worse behind closed doors. I don’t feel comfortable bringing suggestions up as I was instructed that I’m not the source of change. I should privately let my superiors know so that they in turn could bring it up. I did, it went nowhere.”

So it’s time for our frustrated dev to backflip out of the mess. The question, then, is when and how to leave. Three lines of advice emerged:

Citing the psychological costs of being in a creativity-stifling environment, one suggestion was to “F that noise” and quit right away. Not worth the frustration, not worth your finite energy.

So how do you quit? Be gracious and don’t burn bridges. As Amber Mac observed, no one wants an email breakup, especially not your manager.

“Take the time to book an appointment with your employer to resign in person,” she writes. “While an official resignation letter might be necessary based on your employment contract, you can hand this in to your boss during your meeting instead of emailing it to him or her before your discussion.”

What can you learn from being in a toxic workplace? How not to do things.

Another user, one ChuckMcM, recommended using the waning days to put your anthropologist hat on and try to understand the roadblocks–an awesome practice for non-failing orgs, too.