How SAG-AFTRA Navigated Chaos

Last year’s long-in-the-works merger between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) hasn’t been easy. Although it’s given actors more power at the bargaining table–now studios and networks can’t “go across the street and make a better deal someplace else,” Ron Perlman, the Hellboy and Sons Of Anarchy star who is a SAG-AFTRA National Board member tells Fast Company–there have been layoffs and closures of SAG and AFTRA offices around the country to reduce redundancies.

“With the merger and with the streamlining efforts, there’s definitely pain attached to that,” admits SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White.

Still, White is upbeat when he talks about the enormous restructuring efforts that are underway to bring the newly created guild to the cutting edge of technology and innovation. From automating the guild’s phone system; to making sure SAG-AFTRA members receive their residual checks in a more timely manner; to creating a SAG-AFTRA University that will keep staff members up to speed on contracts; the organization is doing everything it can to improve member services and stay on top of the rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

“Media is changing at exponential speed right now. Light speed,” White says. “And the employment patterns and distribution mechanisms for media and information and music are all undergoing change. We want to make sure our contracts remain relevant and viable in that environment, and that our staff and members are expanding every work opportunity possible under those agreements.”

White went on to outline what innovations are in the works for SAG-AFTRA and how they will significantly upgrade operations, leading to a savings of $6 million, or about 8% of the organization’s annual budget.

Ten (of 25 total) physical offices in areas like New Orleans and Portland have been closed as a way to reduce inefficiency. “What we found was, in some areas where we had brick and mortar offices, often we had broadcast units and sets that were never visited,” White says. “We realized that you can actually have a presence on a set or broadcast unit using technology (such as phones, email, and video conferencing) for example, and cover a wider geographic area more methodically if we put a better protocol in place, whether or not we had a person on the ground.”

“Our phone system was really, really old,” White says. This was a problem considering that SAG-AFTRA has over 160,000 members who are serviced by thousands of agents, business managers, accountants, and other representatives, all of whom regularly dial up the guild seeking information. “We didn’t have a centralized phone tree, we haven’t had a technology system that puts information in front of the front of the first-line staff, the people who receive calls, so that they can immediately process the question and get the caller to the right location. A lot of it was manual and relied on the expertise and training of the individual.