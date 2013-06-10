Are Brands Required To Market To Everyone?

Do the preceding complaints seem slightly silly? After all, none of the above businesses make any pretense about what audience they’re serving–and alternatives to their particular products are readily available elsewhere.

If you agree with that thought, then you should also agree that the huge furor currently raging across the Internet regarding the fact that clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch refuses to sell products that fit oversized women is ridiculous–as is the controversy over remarks made by Mike Jeffries, A&F’s CEO, way, way back in 2006:

“That’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.”

Unfortunately, many are demanding that A&F must, in fact, market to everyone–resulting in Mr. Jeffries having to apologize while lawyers decide on how many lawsuits could be filed against him and his company, teens lead protests at his stores, and A&F is suddenly accused of being pro-bullying.

Okay, so A&F doesn’t sell XL sizes to women. Well, at the women’s clothing store chain, Lane Bryant, the smallest size for a T-shirt is a 14–a plus-size. Why aren’t they marketing to thin women? Because, of course, the brand never intended to sell to them.

The irony of this controversy is that never before in the history of mankind have brands so specifically and extensively marketed to target groups, thanks to the existence of Big Data. Niche brands like A&F are created to attract a specific consumer type–as almost every business that isn’t a big mainstream brand does.

So why are they being pilloried in the public eye? Should Disney also be under fire because it markets primarily to kids and families? Should Jaguar be blackballed because it sells its fast and furious image to affluent guys who like a lot of power behind the wheel? Why aren’t senior citizens up in arms because Mountain Dew commercials don’t feature their favorite hits from the 1950s?

You won’t find “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts for sale at Saks Fifth Avenue and you won’t find Bazooka Joe bubble gum on the counter at your local Neiman Marcus.

Of course, companies aim their branding and marketing efforts at the specific buyers most likely to buy from them. Branding expert Walker Smith hits it right on the nose when he writes: “Targeting is a core, purposeful activity undertaken in support of organizational objectives. It is essential for organizations to narrow their focus in order to concentrate on their mission and not waste scarce resources on things or people not central to that mission. Organizations accomplish this by targeting….Protests about unfairness should not cause brand marketers to question the merits of targeting.”