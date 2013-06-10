4 Reasons We’re Still Obsessed With Money, And 1 Loud Call To Quit It

Research shows that money stops buying happiness once your earnings surpass $50,000 to $70,000 a year–so why does cash still rule nearly everything ?

It’s in the quirky way we relate to money’s countability, Harvard Business School professor Michael Norton explains to Barking Up The Wrong Tree. We counted five reasons why.

We are what we repeatedly do–yet funnily enough, we don’t repeatedly do the things we know are good for us. Echoing the work of behavioral economists Dan Ariely and Daniel Kahneman, Norton observes the everyday disconnect between our ideals and our actions:

“I know I should exercise and I don’t,” he says. “I know I should eat healthy and I don’t. I know I should spend time with my kids and I don’t. I know that, yes, money isn’t going to make me happy and I still keep trying to make money.”

People need signals to know if they’re doing well–and money is one of the most immediate ways.

“One of the things that we want to feel about ourselves is that we’re getting better over time,” he says. “My life is getting better or I’m making progress or I’m growing or learning. It would stink if you felt every year was worse than the year before.”

The need to mark progress is a facet of human nature that motivates the workplace–which is why we’re looking for small wins in our working lives.