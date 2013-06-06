Do What You Love

“When you start doing what you really love to do, you’ll never work another day in your life.”

~Brian Tracy

Doing what you love to do is one of the great secrets of financial success. One of your primary responsibilities in life is to find out what you really enjoy doing, what you have a natural talent for, and then to throw your whole heart into doing that particular work very, very well.

Self-made millionaires and billionaires are those who have found a field where their natural strengths and abilities are exactly what is required to do the job and achieve the results desired. Most self-made millionaires say that they “ never worked a day in their lives.” You must find a field in which you can be totally absorbed – a job or area of endeavor that completely fascinates you, that holds your attention, that is a natural expression of your special talents and abilities.

When you are doing what you love to do, you seem to have a continous flow of excitement, energy, and ideas to do what you do even better. Here is a question for you: If you won ten million dollars, tax free, tomorrow, would you continue to do what you are currently doing? Successful self-made millionaires would continue doing what they are doing because they’re doing what they love.

They would only do it differently or better or at a higher level. Perhaps the greatest responsibility of adult life; when surrounded by many choices about which occupation or business opportunity is right for you, is to find out what you really love doing and then dedicate yourself to that field. And no one else can do this for you but yourself.