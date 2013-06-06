10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Uncool Apple, Functional Ads, And More

1. New Data Reveals Apple’s Flawed iPhone 5 Marketing Strategy
Fast Company
New data indicates that Apple has lost its cool.
2. Debunking The Myth Of Apple’s “Golden Ratio”
Co.Design
Continuing the trend of stomping on Apple, the mythos surrounding the company’s logo appears to be incorrect as well.
3. IBM Turns Its Ads Into Useful Urban Furniture
Co.Create
IBM is out to make advertising useful.
4. Meet The 13 Designers On Fast Company’s Most Creative People List
Co.Design
Fast Company highlights some of the top design minds from the Most Creative People list.
5. The Unlikely Evolution Of The @ Symbol
Co.Design
Check out the ascent of the @.
6. How To Improve Any Service By Simplifying It
Co.Design
Looking to make improvements? Condense the nonsense.
7. The Insane Growth Of China’s And India’s Megacities Mapped Through Satellite Imagery
Co.Exist
These cryptic graphs tell a tale–I just haven’t figured out what it is. I believe the world is getting taller though.
8. Infographic: The Worst Jobs Throughout History
Co.Design
Check out the worst jobs of all time–I really feel for the Viking Egg Collector.
9. Gallup’s Workplace Jedi On How To Fix Our Employee Engagement Problem
Fast Company
“….nothing is more important to an organization’s health and well-being than ensuring everyone selected into a leadership position has the talent to be an inspiring and effective manager.”
10. How GitHub Uses “Deprivation Testing” To Hone Product Design
Co.Labs
GitHub tests using the old adage–you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
