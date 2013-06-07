How Frank Ocean, Warren Buffett, And Other Badasses Deal With Soul-Sucking Haters

As we in the career hustle know, the moment you start doing awesome work, you become vulnerable to people stoked on shaming others . An example: Look at the torrent of heinousness that surrounded Frank Ocean last year after he came out .

So how to deal with haters? One option, as Neil Gaiman proclaimed and Ocean exhibited, is to make honeyed, soul-affecting music.

There is hope in the jealous working world, coming from Pioneers Press, the certifiably badass bookbinders from the prairies of Kansas. They recently blogged a few selections from their zine The Do-It-Yourself Guide to Fighting the Big Motherfuckin’ Sad, which is, according to author Adam Gnade, an antidepression handbook and a “guide to a freer, more lawless life.”

As proponents of living well-lived lives, please allow us to curate a few of his more punching points below, cordoned off in helpful block quotes.

1: “People will always shit on the things they’re scared of.”

So scare them. Innovation is heresy.

2: “Read more than you drink.”

Reading books is still one of the best ways to discover new things. Getting drunk probably isn’t–though a few beers may help you be more creative.

3: “Learn the difference between honesty and being a dick.”

Feedback is hard to give well. You don’t have to be a world-renowned philosopher to present criticism that’s accurate, helpful, and adhesive–but it does help.