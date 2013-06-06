White House Holds Hackathon, Releases 16 New Projects Using Petition API

This past Saturday, the White House hosted its second-ever hackathon as part of the National Day of Civic Hacking. More than 30 designers and developers were invited to play with an API for the White House’s popular We the People petition tool. (Here are some of the projects from the first hackathon, hosted in February.)
Projects emerging from the hackathon and newly added to the gallery include Petition.io, an analytics dashboard; a WordPress plug-in; and a tool tracking the relationship of petitions to items in the news.