8 Ways To Bring Sanity To Your Crazy, Wired Life

“I’m a natural introvert, as many entrepreneurs (and especially social software entrepreneurs) are. Keeping the weekends quiet is critical. I disconnect and read, watch a movie, or just remember that I am a person outside of my mission.” –Gina Bianchini, founder, Mightybell

“I take time out of each day to bike, do yoga, or rock climb. It’s pretty impossible to check your iPhone in downward dog while scaling a rock face.”

–Ryan Holmes, CEO, HootSuite

“When my father passed away, my husband and I decided to do something with our kids: Unplug one day a week, Friday night to Saturday night. It’s our tech Shabbat. This amazing thing happens: Time slows down. Every Saturday morning we get to do, like, six things: We’ll be in our garden, we’ll do an art project. . . . It’s changed my life. My films are better. I’m more productive. I’m happier. I’m more balanced.”

— Tiffany Shlain, filmmaker; founder, Webby Awards

“Set ‘digital times’ when on vacation–an hour in the morning or evening when you will be online. Better yet: Go someplace where you can’t be connected.”

— Gerald Brady, managing director, Silicon Valley Bank

“We have a ‘no email’ rule every weekday after 7:30 p.m. and at all times over the weekend. Employees can spend more quality time in their personal lives without worrying about the office.”

— Dolf van den Brink, president and CEO, Heineken U.S.A.

“I never take my iPhone into meetings. I give my undivided attention to my colleagues and partners, and I expect the same respect in return.”

— Ivanka Trump, executive vice president of development and acquisitions, Trump Organization

“I get up, turn off the laptop, and start playing with my cat. It’s a chance to enjoy simple, mindless pleasures–like a stick with yarn attached to it. Cats make us a little dumber.”

— Alexis Ohanian, cofounder, Reddit