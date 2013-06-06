How The NSA Monitors America’s Phone Traffic

A scoop from The Guardian confirmed what many people suspected–the National Security Agency (NSA) is spying on the phone activity of millions of Americans. Using a secret court order, which was not disclosed to the public, the NSA obtained bulk phone records for Verizon’s customers on a daily basis. Each day, the NSA would receive a massive flood of data from Verizon. This dataset documents which phone numbers their customers call or are called from, alongside some identifying metadata. This information was collected across the board from Verizon customers–according to the secret court order that was leaked to reporter Glenn Greenwald, sickly grandmothers were as likely to be screened as violent drug dealers.

The secret court record that The Guardian got their hands on comes from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), a “special court” established by Congress in 1978 to review applications for warrants related to national security investigations. In short, the job of the FISC is to approve secret search warrants for the NSA and other intelligence agencies.

Judge Roger Vinson authorized the NSA on April 25 to obtain unlimited data for a three-month period from Verizon. While phone calls themselves were not monitored under the terms of the court order, related metadata were. The data Verizon handed over to the NSA covered both domestic and international phone activity going through their network.

The kicker, however, is that circumstantial evidence implies the NSA has been monitoring Verizon phone calls in bulk for years. Evidence in on-the-record court orders, found by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), found that mass communications spying had been taking place for at least seven years. This spying also includes AT&T landline and mobile customers, and could include customers of all major telecommunications providers.

Not as far as the leaked court order shows (though that creepy NSA Data Center in Utah has fueled plenty of speculation, both reasoned and intelligent and crazy wingnut, that they might be doing just that). But, however, the NSA is collecting metadata related to the phone calls. This metadata is amazingly extensive and helps to explain cryptic public warnings by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mark Udall (D-CO) that the American public would be “shocked” by the extent of domestic surveillance of citizens by the Obama and Bush administrations. Both senators serve on the Senate intelligence committee and have access to classified information they are not permitted to share with the public.

This information can be shared by Internet providers as well. In 2012, a California romance novelist found out through court records that her Internet provider had been sharing her online activity with the NSA.

Metadata is data tagged to emails, files, documenting, and a million other things. Basically considered to be “data about data,” it helps transmit the internal regulations that ensure your friends see your Facebook wall posts and your telephone call goes to the right number.