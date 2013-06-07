Do You Use Intel Or Intuition? The Psychology Of Tough Decisions

Even with great experience, talented teams, and trusted advisors, there are times when all leaders need to bite the bullet and make lone-wolf decisions. Facing tight deadlines, intuition usually takes the place of other guidance–but it certainly isn’t always correct.

Overconfidence can create illusions about the infallibility of your intuition, and steer you to select data that just supports your initial conclusion.

Psychologist and Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman doesn’t think you should take intuition at face value. “Overconfidence is a powerful source of illusions, primarily determined by the quality and coherence of the story that you can construct, not by its validity,” he told the McKinsey Quarterly.

How can you know when you are making the right decisions? Recent research about the influence of feelings and memory on decision-making helps us better understand how to make informed rather than emotional decisions. Following is a checklist for applying those findings and preventing good leaders from making bad decisions.

Think about how much you really know–and don’t know–about the decision.

Let’s face it. We are biased in every situation. So the first thing to do is identify those areas in which you are potentially biased. Realistically assessing your knowledge of the situation can help avoid an overconfident conclusion. Overconfidence can create illusions about the infallibility of your intuition, and steer you to select data that just supports your initial conclusion. You can avoid this trap by bringing different data sources to the table.

Have a pre-mortem. Imagine you have made a decision and it’s failed.

List all the reasons why it happened. This keeps you from avoiding anyone or anything that challenges your narrative about the competency of your decisions and instead dealing with potential pitfalls before they happen. The beauty of pre-mortems is that they’re easy and help you tweak decisions in beneficial ways.