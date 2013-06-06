Microsoft, Sony Tease Xbox One And PlayStation 4 As E3 Show Approaches

Microsoft and Sony have both revealed some information about their next-generation game consoles, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. But as the giant E3 games show approaches, the firms are teasing a bit more about the all-important game titles that will come with the machines.

Microsoft released a teaser video that mentions titles like Call of Duty: Ghosts, Gears of War, Halo 4, and others.

The Xbox One is a very sophisticated machine, particularly in combination with the next-generation Kinect 3-D scanner, and by adding in sophisticated TV tech, Microsoft is also hoping it may assume a bigger role in consumers’ lives. The company promises the machine will deliver “next generation gaming” and says it will reveal more games next week along with exclusive content and developer interviews.

Sony has been much more coy about the details of its upcoming PlayStation 4 machine, and we know little about its internal specs, what software it will run, or even what it looks like. But the company has said it will have 40 game titles available when the machine goes on sale later this year, including big ones like Bungie’s Destiny, Gran Turismo 6, and the highly touted game The Last Of Us.

The Xbox and Playstation may be critical revenue generators for their creators, given the growth in gaming and the decline in many of Microsoft’s and Sony’s traditional innovation areas.