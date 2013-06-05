Israel Reaching “Peak Wi-Fi”

Israel, which along with Taiwan, Dubai, and Singapore is one of the world’s most densely populated tech hubs, may be experiencing a shortage of broadband for wireless Internet. Next week, the Israeli government is expected to announce broadband caps which would prevent mobile providers from offering Internet access hot spots in a bid to reduce future congestion. The ruling by telecommunications minister Gilad Ardan is designed to prevent spectrum shortages, says Quartz’s Leo Mirani.
In a Hebrew-language article in business newspaper Globes, Gad Peretz notes that Israel has less broadband spectrum allocated to Wi-Fi than most other industrialized countries; Israel allocates 200 Mhz of spectrum, while the United States and Europe allocate 500 Mhz. Major Israeli cities and suburbs have a New York- or San Francisco-level of free Wi-Fi saturation through coffee shops, restaurants, and retail stores; the move (if implemented) would primarily affect wireless broadband access in rural communities.