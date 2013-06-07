What Would You Do With 12 Million Twitter Interactions In A Single Day?

The company grew out of founder Azita Ardakani’s global clean-water campaign, “Summit on the Summit,” which drew in 12 million Twitter impressions in one day. Flash forward three years and, at the young age of 27, Ardakani has a four-year-old social media storytelling agency that credits Jack Dorsey as an advisor and Todd Moscowitz as the first investor. (And she’s been quoted by Seth Godin in his e-book, Pokes.)

Ardakani sits on the advisory board for Hootsuite, a social media dashboard with some 7 million users. Harnessing the power of emerging technologies and digital storytelling, Ardakani’s anti-agency thrives because of its unorthodox approach, which has attracted such clients as Oprah magazine, Michael Kors, the United Nations Foundation, UNREAL Candy Company, The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, and documentaries such as Miss Representation and Gasland.

This Canada-born company has recently launched offices in New York, and it has a story to share with America. It’s one about being rooted in commitments, not just campaigns. It’s about cutting through the noise with an understanding that simplicity and authenticity is the ultimate strategy for success. But what really sets Lovesocial apart is the commitment to the greater good. Ardakani is the youngest owner of a B Corporation and has committed herself to helping triple bottom line organizations. Lovesocial is an exemplary case study for young and innovative companies that are using their business brilliance to make the world a better place. In her eyes, this is the future of marketing communications.

I recently had the opportunity to talk with Azita about her top three tips for anyone looking to tell a successful story online. This is what she shared:

1.Expand your idea of value.

According to Ardakani–and I agree–values aren’t equal to sales, revenue, or profits. If you can begin to look at your value in human terms–rather than business terms–you will see that value is really all about your purpose, what you believe in, and what you’re doing in the world. When you’re telling your story, people don’t want to hear about how much money you’re making or even how great your product is–they want to hear what you truly care about and the problem you’re solving for the world.

2.Establish common language.

Everyone from your most junior employee to your most senior executive needs to talk about your brand in precisely the same way to ensure that your customers, old and new, understand exactly who you are and what you do. When sharing your story online, consistency is key, and if people–even your own employees–are left to create their own explanations, the output is likely to have a wide array of confusion-causing variance.