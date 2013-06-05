Breaking Down The iBooks Suit: Was Steve Jobs a Criminal Colluder?

Apple is accused of conspiring with publishers to raise e-book prices: “a collective effort to destroy Amazon’s model of selling e-books for a uniform $9.99,” according to Justice Department lawyers.

At the time of the alleged Apple conspiracy, many of us were much more concerned about Amazon’s increasing monopoly power in book retailing. This market dominance gave Amazon the leverage to set e-book prices at $9.99.

Amazon’s apparent abuse of power or Apple’s alleged price-fixing conspiracy–which side in this seeming conundrum has the moral upper hand?

From the legal point of view, there are no formal charges against Amazon, so it’s not an issue. Yet this Walrus remembers feeling the weight of Amazon pressuring publishers to play their game. Let me give you an anecdotal example.

The large, international publisher I was working for received a new agreement from Amazon with terms more favorable to Amazon. There were no contract negotiations. From what I was told, Amazon would sooner drop our entire catalog of thousands of books than negotiate terms. Amazon had the upper hand, because they pretty much knew that they were our largest single source of revenue.

We heard from friends at other publishers who were being treated the same way. We were all being forced to accept contracts that favored Amazon. But this was not collusion, not a conspiracy, far from it! It felt like an abuse of monopoly power.

If Apple had said to each of the six publishing behemoths, do it our way or go it alone, that would have been similar to the Amazon tactics I observed. But it seems that Apple was creating a group to act together. Sounds like collusion, but were the intentions of this group illegal?

One could make the point that Apple would do anything to break Amazon’s near monopoly in e-book retailing, and it’s hard to discount this possibility, entirely. But motivation and business objectives are not the same, and Apple’s objectives had more to do with changing the retail model for e-book selling.