2:55 P.M.: When Productivity Dies

You’re cross-eyed from monitor glare, comatose from lunch digestion, and you don’t even realized you just opened up Facebook: It’s 2:55 in the afternoon, the time of day when productivity dies.

LondonOffices.com‘s recent poll of 420 British office workers, while not incredibly scientifically robust, does provide some interesting insight into the workday rhythm.

The respondents said that 2:55 p.m. was the low point of the day’s output: Most folks said they were either checking social media or planning for their evening–perhaps heading to the “pub” or getting a game of “footie” together.

What’s the story with the dip? One respondent said that “the trouble is after lunch I’m completely whacked until I have some sugar,” while others said they need “a strong cup of coffee and a bar of chocolate” to get going again–more good news for glucose!

Beyond giving some explanation for the embarrassment of riches that is British candy culture, the responses underscore a recurrent Fast Company theme: that you only have so much mental energy within a day. While that supply is renewable, that renewal isn’t automatic.

How do you get more mindful about your afternoon? One way is to treat your workday as a series of sprints. Instead of slowly suffocating in your inbox, opt to work in focused 50- or 90-minute chunks. After each sprint, you take a break, which could be active or restful.

After a productive lunch, you could take a screen-free walk. While going alone can be restorative, heading out with a colleague can make for an informal meeting, one that can deepen those ever-necessary BFF workplace bonds–a gentle form of non-sleazy networking.