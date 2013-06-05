Target Cares: Finalist App Breakdown

The Co.Labs and Target Retail Accelerator challenged entrants to design and build an app that would extend the Target customer experience into new areas, leveraging mobile software–native or web-based–to produce new and pro-social effects in their community, family, school, or social network. Our celebrity judges have selected their finalists , who each received $10,000 seed money and a Target mentor for the next stage–competing for a $75,000 buyout grand prize. Here we’re breaking down each of the finalists: The goal of their apps, the use cases, the clever twists, the potential roadblocks, and (of course) the reasons they advanced to the next round. Keep your fingers crossed for the entrants, who get judged this week; we’ll announce the grand prize winner on June 27th.

Target does a lot of philanthropy work, but according to these entrants, customers lack a way to contribute, and their mobile device is the natural place to bridge the gap between shoppers and social initiatives. The judges agreed. Team HYS3 is comprised of Siyuan Tu, Sangmi Park, Haihong Wang, Shelley Leung, and Yuan Gu.





As this team says in their app spec, every Target store has a community around it, and this community can be leveraged to help other poeple in the community in times of need. The overarching point of TargetCares is to help the store connect with the people that live in the surrounding towns and neighborhoods, and be sensitive to their needs.

A local school is affected by natural disaster. The administrators and teachers compile a list of supplies they need via the TargetCares app, and those needs are surfaced to other local Target shoppers inside the app. Shoppers can come to the aid of the school by buying items off the list, ensuring there aren’t any duplicate donations, while also ensuring the donations meet the actual needs of the school.





Supporting local causes earns a shopper-philanthropist special “badges” which they accumulate as record of their good works. Tied into the badge system is a points system which awards donators with special coupons for donating. Better yet, people can post these badges to Facebook, simultaneously earning them some back-pats from friends while also raising awareness of the cause the user donated to.