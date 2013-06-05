Turkish Twitter Users Reportedly Arrested For Inciting Riots

According to CNNTurk.com , police raided the homes of a number of people accused of using Twitter to spread propaganda.

Twenty-four people have reportedly been detained on charges of inciting riots and spreading anti-government propaganda. Turkey has been embroiled in violent uprisings for days as groups protest what they say is an authoritarian government. Social media is said to have played a bigger role in the protests than it did in the recent Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East.

Twitter, which the Turkish prime minister described as a “menace,” was among the services allegedly blocked by authorities in recent days, although conflicting accounts suggest high network traffic may also be to blame for any outages.