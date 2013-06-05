advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Turkish Twitter Users Reportedly Arrested For Inciting Riots

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

According to CNNTurk.com, police raided the homes of a number of people accused of using Twitter to spread propaganda.

Twenty-four people have reportedly been detained on charges of inciting riots and spreading anti-government propaganda. Turkey has been embroiled in violent uprisings for days as groups protest what they say is an authoritarian government. Social media is said to have played a bigger role in the protests than it did in the recent Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East.

Twitter, which the Turkish prime minister described as a “menace,” was among the services allegedly blocked by authorities in recent days, although conflicting accounts suggest high network traffic may also be to blame for any outages.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life