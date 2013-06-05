FreedomPop To Disrupt Cell Phone Industry By Making Calling Free

By August or September, FreedomPop is planning to offer a cell phone plan that gives its customers 200 free calling minutes, unlimited texts, and 500MB of mobile data. Compared to the long-contract, expensive voice and data plans offered by traditional cell phone operators , the plan seems incredible.

FreedomPop will support its network plans with some clever hardware: refurbished Android smartphones, which it plans to sell for under $200 without requiring the customer to sign up for a contract. The company has already moved to disrupt the ISP industry by offering free data plans, and its CEO says voice plans have always been part of FreedomPop’s intention. Separately, a French company called Free has actually succeeded in disrupting the nation’s existing mobile industry by offering free calling and data using a model different from FreedomPop’s.