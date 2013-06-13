Are You An IDIOT?

We live in a world where titles and labels play a major role in helping us to identify who we’re interacting with and to understand where we sit in relation to others. When my son was diagnosed with attention-deficit disorder (ADD), I realized I had a good dose of it, too. I dislike the label ADD with a passion since it contains two negatives indicating we have a deficit and a disorder. It assumes that we choose to be disorderly because of this deficit, which can be pretty depressing if you’re sensitive to labels. But, as I researched the condition, I realized that some of the most creative and constructive people through history have had ADD or attention–deficit/hyperactivity disorder, aka ADHD (that term has hyper thrown in for good measure), like Einstein, Picasso , Van Gogh, Hemingway, Michael Jordan, and Spielberg, just to name a few. We are in good company.

Years back when we were deciding how we’d build our brand, business titles were an important indicator of our role in the company. I wanted my teams to reflect function and a sense of British humor, so my professional title became the Guvner, as opposed to CEO. It’s supposed to indicate authority with a healthy dose of playfulness. Whomever I meet almost always calls me the Guvner, and often times it’s with a smile. It’s memorable and cuts through the formalities.

Professionally, I like to think I’m part cultural voyeur mixed with a splash of aspiring behavioral scientist, business therapist, executive coach, innovative design thinker, and wannabe motivational speaker. But when reality kicks in, I realize I have a massively inflated, completely misinformed view of my professional position in life. However, I am skilled at framing the challenge, spotting the opportunity, and saying what everyone else is thinking (and afraid to say) to solve big problems using a healthy dose of collaborative common sense. While I know I’m late to the game commenting on this one, it’s a subject we’re going to be hearing even more about and deserves a new, memorable label.

With the excessive amount of traveling I do over the course of the year, I spend a majority of my time in airports, on planes, and in public meeting spaces where I often find myself observing people and their behaviors. As I go about my business, I’m both intrigued and disturbed by people’s (and my own) dependence on digital devices.

Do you have Impulsive Digital Isolationist Obsessive Tendencies?

It seems wherever you go, people are consumed with their smartphone and all it has to offer, including texting, talking, gaming, Instagraming, tweeting, Facebooking, and more. Generally, there is a look of urgency, importance, and disconnection from the immediate world around the user. People talk into their phones or into the air with little regard for others around the user. Next time you’re in a restaurant, look at how many couples and families spend more time looking at their phones than each other.

Next time you’re in a meeting, count how many times people check, text, or type on their phones rather than pay attention. When you are stopped at a light, look over to the other lane and you’ll likely see people texting or talking on their phones. The term for the fear of, and obsession with, losing and/or being without a smartphone is Nomophobia (No-mobile-phobia), which was coined by U.K. researchers in 2008. This growing dependency and addiction to smartphones is very similar to substance addiction or other compulsive behaviors; and according to a Baylor University study in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, it revealed that impulsivity and materialism are key drivers of mobile phone and instant messaging usage.

We are becoming a society of IDIOTs.

Couples would rather text each other than talk to each other, people avoid eye-to-eye contact, and much of the younger generation can’t hold a conversation longer than a few minutes without reaching for the phone.