Have You Rewarded Your Fans Today? The Alarmingly High Cost Of Bad Customer Service

Customer churn is a headwind that companies can’t afford to continue fighting, especially as those winds are whipped by the power of social networks. Too many companies create that headwind themselves: a blowback from poor customer service and inadequate customer care. This tendency must not be merely minimized, but must be vigorously reversed.

It’s widely acknowledged that it costs six to 10 times as much to attract a new customer as it does to keep an existing customer, but a current report by Accenture finds roughly half of surveyed consumers saying that they had left at least one vendor because of poor service. More than half of those defecting customers say they would have stayed loyal if they had been rewarded for their loyalty; nearly 70% would have stayed if a problem had been resolved with one call, instead of requiring multiple interactions. Replacing these customers is commonly treated as an inescapable cost of doing business, in a classic case of failing to see a stationary object. It’s time for a different point of view.

The urgency is increased when one considers that the typical customer tells an average of 16 other people about a poor service experience, but only tells nine about the good ones. This multiplier effect of poor service, combined with the high cost of replacing a lost customer, combine to make customer service improvement a strategic target: not only as an opportunity for existing companies, but also as an opportunity for innovators to devise and offer new tools that will soon become baseline capabilities.

From Damage Control to Affirmative Customer Care

The immediate priority is to get on the good side of the global conversations on social networks, where customers and prospects all connect. Ignored, the social community of billions of customers–an environment specifically designed to identify and highlight influential voices–is an echo chamber, where any dissatisfaction with a brand is reinforced and spread at pandemic speed. Engaged, that same community can be transformed from critics to advisers; when rewarded for their input, those advisers in turn become advocates or even zealots for a brand.

Don’t fight or evade the community: Play into it. It might be tempting, for example, to respond to an unhappy tweet with a deflection to email as the means of addressing the complaint, but this means that the Twitterverse only sees Act I of the play: “The Unhappy Customer.” Resolve the complaint in the forum where it was made: reply to a tweet on Twitter, reply to a Facebook update with a comment on that same post. The community surrounding the complainer then sees the speed and quality of the response, at minimum mitigating the harm; potentially, creating favorable buzz around the brand.

You don’t do this because it’s cool: You do it because it moves the needle of preference, leading to profit. American Express, in its 2012 Customer Service Barometer Study, found that 66% of U.S. consumers would spend more if they expected better service, with that group willing to pay an average premium of 13% to that end: Importantly, both of those numbers were up (from 58% and 9%, respectively) compared to the same questions asked in 2010.