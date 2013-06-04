How Check Point Became The Fortune 500’s Cybersecurity Favorite

Cybersecurity is an ongoing headache for large corporations. For enterprise customers, keeping corporate networks clean and preventing outsiders from accessing them–both to stop crippling DDoS attacks and to safeguard intellectual property rights–is a major concern. Security companies who provide software and appliances to protect large networks are in a lucky place when it comes to market positioning; they also have front-row seats to the ongoing confluence of cybercrime and cyberwarfare.

Check Point, an Israeli company specializing in network security, primarily serves larger financial customers but is making inroads into the small business market. The company’s core products are software packages and hardware appliances which fortify corporate networks; essentially, Check Point works in the same territory as rivals such as Cisco and Dell, but in a pure security space. Apart from security divisions of those multinational tech giants, similar products are also offered by rivals Sourcefire and Fortinet alongside a host of others.

According to Check Point’s Tomer Teller, a major part of the company’s work involves protecting clients from leakage and threats they are unaware of. For large corporate clients, dormant threats on networks can create financially sensitive problems months or years later. This requires customers to closely monitor firewalls and potential spearphishing attacks.

Check Point’s particular specialty–scalable firewall solutions for enterprise customers–is particularly lucrative. In promotional materials, Check Point boasts that 100% of Fortune 100 firms and 98% of the Fortune 500 use their product. Government tenders are also a massive source of lucre for Check Point. This past month, Bloomberg’s Leslie Picker reported that up to 10% of Check Point’s North American profits come from the public sector. Ongoing federal government cybersecurity initiatives require federal agencies to obtain large-scale security contracts–and Check Point reportedly gets many of these. Check Point declined to discuss what percentage of their business comes from the public sector in an email.

In 2013, the company’s major focus has been expanding into the small business market. Earlier this year, Check Point launched a series of small business appliances which offer what they call “Fortune 100 security” to small firms. The devices, called the 600 Appliances, can protect offices of up to 100 employees and retail at a starting point of $399. By offering budget-priced alternatives to their mammoth enterprise protection systems, Check Point is able to secure a whole other demographic–and offers protection to small businesses in sensitive fields such as product design, fabrication, finance, defense, and energy which may face outside intruders.