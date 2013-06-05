The Real Reason To Hire A Consultant

Startup Owner’s Manual co-author and entrepreneurship professor Steve Blank just told one on his blog. As it often does, the story begins with two promising founders.

Last year Alice Brooks and Bettina Chen, two Stanford grad students, started Roominate, a toy company focused on getting girls excited about tech. Their DIY wired dollhouse kit–which crushed its Kickstarter goal and got written up in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal–has now shipped to 5,000 families through their website and will soon head to retailers.

The company was building into its next phase–and Brooks and Chen had already gone to China to check out their manufacturers firsthand. But as the next phase came, they wanted to bring in the experts.

Blank wanted to know why:

“So what would the retail channel consultant do?” I asked. Alice looked at me like I was a bit slow, but went on to describe how this consultant was going to take their product around to buyers inside major retail chains like Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart, and others to see if they could get them to buy their product. “That sounds great.” I said, “When are you leaving for the trip?”

The founders looked confused, Blank writes, and soon explained that they wouldn’t be joining for these sales calls–the consultant would just go and report back.

This, to Blank, was not the way to go. What if a buyer asked for a customer version? What if a buyer said no? Would they be able to answer on the spot?