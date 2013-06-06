How I Learned To Stop Comparing Myself To Others, And Love My Own Ideas

When I first started my digital public relations company, I was lost, confused, scared, and lonely. I think many entrepreneurs–and normal people, too–go through this. Whether it be a big project, a company, or a new relationship, pushing into the unknown can be debilitatingly scary. Especially for those of us programmed to put things in boxes, in black and white, in life’s bento box, as so eloquently put in this TED talk about the power of vulnerability .

A strikingly accomplished and brilliant friend recently lamented that a certain person in her field made her feel inadequate. I told her if she felt inadequate, the rest of us were screwed.

I was vulnerable, but also highly competitive. As I tried to navigate my way through the wading pool of rejection, creation, and then rejection again, my biggest downfall wasn’t funding, or a business plan, or office space. It was my habit of constantly comparing myself and my own progress to others that nearly led to my demise.

I know I’m not alone in this. I spoke recently with a good friend whom I consider strikingly accomplished and brilliant. She lamented that a certain person in her field made her feel inadequate. I told her if she felt inadequate, the rest of us were screwed.

At the height of being lost and “in it” when starting my business, I couldn’t look at listserves of other wonderful women and entrepreneurs, or read stories about other successes, because I felt like a constant failure.

It wasn’t until I kept to my own swim lane, which took a lot of work, time, and confidence building, that I was able to succeed. It’s an ongoing crawl.

Remember: You are comparing yourself to perception.

I had a really powerful talk with another entrepreneur at SXSW this year. I was lamenting how I felt that, as a late riser, I was missing out on precious hours of work. He said something that I still think about–that when we compare ourselves to others, whether it be a marriage, a career, or a specific achievement, that we are only comparing ourselves to our perception of this person. We are not said person, nor will we ever know their true selves. It’s okay to admire certain characteristics–work ethic, style, humor, but they’re just pieces of a greater whole. To boot, you never know if this is real. Sometimes people mistake introverts for extroverts.