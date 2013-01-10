advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bismarck Lepe: What is more important culture or strategy?

By Bismarck Lepe1 minute Read

When you’re starting out, you need to make sure each person you hire embodies the culture you want to build–hard-working, smart, entrepreneurial. Once you do, strategy begins to take care of itself, says Bismarck Lepe, cofounder of Ooyala.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life