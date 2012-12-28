advertisement
Nirav Tolia: What is the single most important task for a leader?

By Nirav Tolia1 minute Read

A great company is more about who than about what, says Nirav Tolia, cofounder and CEO of Nextdoor–which is why identifying, hiring, and nurturing talent is a founder’s most important task.

