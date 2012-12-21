Bant Breen: How do you manage your inbox?

BANT BREEN: Managing an inbox today is very important, primarily because if you don’t answer peoples’ emails, they take it personally. And so, early in my career, when emails started to explode and kind of become the currency of today, I made it a ritual to make sure that my inbox was clear by the end of every day, and so for my sins, I have maintained that. If you email me, I get back to you that day. I don’t necessarily write you a long answer, but I do email you back. So I guess my policy is that you might not get in instantaneously, I don’t necessarily categorize all my emails, which a lot of folks do, but I do make it a ritual that I get back to people the same day.