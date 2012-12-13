Peter Shankman: How do you prepare for a big meeting?

PETER SHANKMAN: I think everyone prepares for a big meeting differently. It really depends on what keeps you comfortable and what keeps you level headed. The best thing you can do is take some deep breaths. Everyone walks into a big meeting really worried and crazed. Take some deep breaths before you walk into the door, that’s usually the best way, and if you’ve got the time, and you’re into exercise, try to get a run in in the morning before the big meeting. Clears your head, lets you think, listen to some great music. Make sure you’re prepared, make sure you have all your notes. Don’t stay up all night trying to nail it, you either have it or you don’t. Taking those few seconds before you go in, take a deep breath, say I’ve got this, in your own mind, makes it all worth it.