Lisa Bodell: How do you find great ideas?

By Lisa Bodell1 minute Read

Stop asking your clients and employees for advice. Lisa Bodell, CEO and founder of Futurethink, recommends seeking honest feedback from outside sources–your kids, people in different industries, ex-competitors, and employees, or clients who no longer work with you.

