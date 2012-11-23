advertisement
Elliot Noss: How do you take an idea off the table and into the marketplace?

By Elliot Noss1 minute Read

Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows Inc. and Ting.com, believes you must identify the hardest parts to execute and give yourself plenty of room to learn from your customers.

