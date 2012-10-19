advertisement
Dom Sagolla: What can a big company learn from a small start-up?

By Dom Sagolla1 minute Read

Dom Sagolla, chief product officer at Chaotic Moon Studios and one of the co-creators of Twitter, says big companies can borrow a few techniques from startups to encourage innovation: constraints–which enable creativity–agility, and isolation.

