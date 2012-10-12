Alexa von Tobel: How do you maintain the culture as the company grows?

ALEXA VON TOBEL: So I think the key to maintaining culture as we grow, is we actually have a culture committee at LearnVest, they get to plan great learning lunches, events, bar nights out, things like that, and also we try to take the team and take their talents–so we have any amazing photographer on staff, we have a person who used to be a florist in another life, and we actually do really fun team outings that are really centered around the hobbies and passions of our team and I think that makes it a cool learning environment where we’re really focused on people’s talents.