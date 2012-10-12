K.C. Blonski: How do you handle mistakes?

K.C. BLONSKI: Look, mistakes happen, but recovery is a powerful tool only when we handle it correctly. Obviously we have to focus on the business side of the equation and take care of the problem, but what many fail to do is focus on the human aspect, we have to take care of that individual and show that we care about them as well. By combining the human and the business side of recovery, only then can we correct a lasting impression that shows how much we care about the individual, how much we care about their business, and our long-term relationship with them.