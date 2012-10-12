Peter Rojas: How do you handle email?

PETER ROJAS: And so, the way that I email, is I use gmail, multiple devices and I go through–when I wake up in the morning for example, I go and look at all my unread email, I delete everything that’s not important, and I go through and read everything and I star everything that either requires an action or a response. And I don’t necessarily take action or respond then, but throughout the course of the day I check that list of starred email and I either respond to stuff or I take some sort of action based on what’s in the email, like do I need to write something or do I need to send someone a report, a file or something like that.