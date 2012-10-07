advertisement
Frank Bober: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

By Frank Bober1 minute Read

FRANK BOBER: At Stylesight we define innovation as doing for your customer what they don’t yet know they need. We also kind of live under the umbrella of the film “Field of Dreams,” which is, “build it and they’ll come.” We’re using those two dynamics interchangeably: doing for your customer what they don’t yet know they need, build it and they’ll come; those are kind of our guiding principles.

