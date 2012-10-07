Whitney Johnson: How did you find your last great idea?

WHITNEY JOHNSON: My last great idea came when I asked “What would happen if I looked at my career through the lens I use for investing–disruptive innovation?” The answer is my Harvard Business Review article, “Disrupt Yourself.” I also generate ideas by looking at popular culture with a magnifying glass, asking, for example, why do we really like reality TV? I then like to turn a lens on it’s end, for example, invisibility in business we typically think is bad, but when you’re trying to disrupt, invisibility, or an invisibility cloak, is exactly what we need.