KAT COLE: If a team has failed, I tell them that I have failed, as a leader, to lead them to success. A great leader once told me that it’s so important to just fail faster. When you fail, you learn, so I tell the team we’ll learn from it, we’ll suck it up, we’ll get over it, and we’ll take what we learned and apply it to the next time we try or our next efforts and hopeful we win next time.