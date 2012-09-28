Judah Friedlander: Have you made a mistake that ultimately helped shape you?

JUDAH FRIEDLANDER: Mistakes. M-I-S-T-E-A-K-S. I’ve never made ’em. In general, never a good idea to make a mistake. But if you do, make a good one, like me. This shirt here, San Diego Sockers, 1974. I was 5, I got a professional contract to play with the San Diego Sockers. And that was a mistake, because I realized I was a lot better than these guys, and if it wasn’t for making that mistake, I never would have realized my true calling, playing for the Brazil national soccer team. And finding out that Pelé is my dad.