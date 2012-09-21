Mike Hislop: When do you stand up for your vision?

MIKE HISLOP: Corner Bakery started over 20 years ago in downtown Chicago. The vision then and the vision today are the same: ensuring we are evolving with our guest. That means no shortcuts, no compromises. We bring in over 40 different types of produce daily, we’re cooking to order over an open flame, and supporting our industry-leading catering program with over 300 custom catering vans. Doing these things are not easy buy they do separate us from our competitors. Our commitment to no shortcuts, no compromises is shared by our franchise partners as we more than double the size of this company over the next three to four years.