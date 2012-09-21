Gary Burnison: What quote, lyric or poem inspires you?

GARY BURNISON: What lyrics inspire me? Well I’m going to go old school. I’ve seen Jersey Boys like 10 times in different cities. And there’s a line in there about who loves you, and it’s that it’s hard to make believe you’re happy when you’re gray, and that’s what leadership is about. You are a mirror for the entire organization, and whatever mood you’re in, that’s the mood you’re going to reflect to the company. So there is no gray day for a leader. You are in the business of making people believe and that’s what you have to do, is to empower, inspire, and show that purpose.